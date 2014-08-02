All-Ireland Football qualifier: Monaghan 2-16 2-14 Kildare [aet]

Monaghan's Conor McManus battles with Kildare's Ollie Lyons at Croke Park

Monaghan set up an All-Ireland SFC quarter-final with Dublin next weekend by beating Kildare 2-16 to 2-14 after extra-time in a thriller at Croke Park.

Kildare looked in control after two Emmett Bolton goals helped them lead 2-3 to 0-4 but Vinny Corey's 50th-minute goal then left Monaghan two clear.

Eoghan O'Flaherty's point appeared to have won it for Kildare before a Conor McManus free ensured extra-time.

Christopher McGuinness's extra-time goal proved the crucial score.

Monaghan battled well in the closing stages of the second half and in extra-time but they were second best for most of normal time and, not for the first time, this Kildare bunch of players will wonder how they conspired to end up on the losing side.

The key moment of the match came in the 42nd minute when Lilywhites skipper Eamonn Callaghan missed a glorious goal chance which would have increased his team's lead seven points.

Callaghan only had Rory Beggan to beat from point-blank range but his curled effort clipped the outside of the post before going wide.

Monaghan responded to the let-off by notching an unanswered 1-3 which included Corey's stunning 50th-minute goal as he rifled a left-foot shot to the top corner of the net from 14 yards after being played in by McManus.

During the first half, Monaghan still appeared to be suffering a hangover from their Ulster Final defeat by Donegal as Kildare were quicker to the ball.

Bolton lashed in his glorious opening goal on 19 minutes after great work by the lively Alan Smith.

The half-back then bundled in his second three-pointer from close range four minutes later as Fintan Kelly failed to gather a high ball after Smith had chased a seemingly lost cause following a misdirected Kildare shot.

For most of the first half, Monaghan had to rely on frees to stay in touch but they did finally threaten to breach the opposition defence just before the break as McGuinness was hauled down on the edge of the large square.

The combined challenge on McGuinness by Bolton and Ciaran Fitzpatrick looked a cast-iron black card for one of both of the Lilywhites but referee David Coldrick only awarded the free which was despatched by McManus to cut the margin to 2-5 to 0-8 at half-time.

Kildare still looked in control after the break as a Hugh Lynch point increased their advantage to four.

But then came the pivotal moment of the match as Callaghan missed his goal chance.

Boosted by the escape, McGuinness, McManus and Paul Finlay quickly hit Monaghan points and Corey's glorious goal suddenly had the beaten Ulster finalists two ahead on 50 minutes.

But Kildare were back on terms on 65 minutes after a Callaghan score and the Lilywhites appeared to have won it as O'Flaherty swung over a glorious point in the final minute of normal time.

However, Monaghan won a contentious free in the second minute of injury-time after McManus hit the turf after a mishit Paul Finlay shot which the forward, himself, pointed to ensure the 20 extra minutes.

O'Flaherty opened the scoring in extra-time but Monaghan responded with an unanswered 1-2 as substitute Jack McCarron's towering points was followed by McGuinness's goal, as he coolly picked his spot after a great ball over the top by Kieran Hughes.

Kildare reduced Monaghan's lead in extra-time but couldn't get on terms, as Smith's last-gasp chance from a tight angle flew over the bar.

SATURDAY

ALL-IRELAND SFC QUALIFIERS

Armagh 0-18 0-13 Meath

Monaghan 2-16 2-14 Kildare [aet]

ALL-IRELAND MFC QUARTER-FINAL

Donegal 0-10 1-05 Roscommon

SUNDAY

ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINALS

Kerry 1-20 2-10 Galway

Mayo 1-19 2-15 Cork

ALL-IRELAND MFC QUARTER-FINAL

Mayo 3-13 0-09 Armagh