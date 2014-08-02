All-Ireland MFC: Donegal 0-10 Roscommon 1-5

Donegal minors beat Armagh in last month's Ulster MFC final

Donegal had to endure a nervous final few minutes to see off a late Roscommon revival and advance to the All-Ireland semi-final with a two-point victory.

Roscommon trailed 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time, and when Donegal hit five scores in a row at the start of the second half the result looked inevitable.

However, aided by a Noel Gately goal, Roscommon reduced the gap to two points entering injury time.

Resolute Donegal defending kept their opponents at bay late in the game.

Roscommon failed to take advantage of their wind advantage in the first half and will rue some missed opportunities in the closing stages.

Donegal's Cian Mulligan opened the scoring before Roscommon responded with three consecutive scores, including two pointed frees from Kevin Smith to lead 0-3 to 0-1 after 10 minutes.

With both teams setting up quite defensively, scores were at a premium, and Donegal replied with three unanswered scores of their own.

Michael Carroll hit the target after 14 minutes, which was followed by a John Campbell free before Cian Mulligan put them back into the lead.

The sides traded scores before half-time, Kevin Smith with his third free of the afternoon before John Campbell completed the first half scoring, shortly after midfielder Niall Harley had his goal effort saved by Roscommon keeper Shane Mannion.

Aided by the wind, Donegal began the second half very brightly, adding five points in a row.

Mulligan (2), Campbell (2) and Jamie Brennan were on target leaving the scoreline 0-10 to 0-4 mid-way through the second half.

Roscommon refused to lie down, however, and when Noel Gately raised the green flag with 10 minutes to play it was all to play for.

Hubert Darcy reduced the deficit to two points but that would prove to be the last score of the game.

Roscommon had opportunities to complete the comeback, the best of which a goal attempt which was thwarted by Donegal keeper Danny Rodgers.