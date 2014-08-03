Focus on All-Ireland Football qualifiers 3 Aug 2014 From the section Gaelic Games Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/gaelic-games/28630230 Read more about sharing. Kildare's Alan Smith and Monaghan's Colin Walshe battle for possession in the wet conditions at Croke Park Darren Hughes wheels away from Eoin Doyle as Monaghan secure their first win in a Championship game at Croke Park since 1930 Conor McManus shields the ball from Ciaran Fitzpatrick as Monaghan run out two-point winners after extra-time Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan celebrates after his side scored their second goal of the game against Kildare in extra-time Dick Clerkin and Fergal Conway keep their eyes on the ball as Monaghan beat Kildare 2-16 to 2-14 to book a quarter-final against Dublin Michael Newman and Brendan Donaghy in action during Armagh's Round 4B qualifier success over Meath Damien Carroll and Andy Mallon vie for possession as the Orchard county progress to an All-Ireland quarter-final meeting with Donegal Armagh's Jamie Clarke evades the attention of Donal Keogan during Saturday's first semi-final at Croke Park Stefan Campbell celebrates after scoring a point for Armagh as the Ulster county impress against Meath Aaron Findon and Aidan Forker pictured after the final whistle blows on their 0-18 to 0-13 success at Croke Park