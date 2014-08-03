All-Ireland MFC quarter-final: Mayo too strong for Armagh

Mayo's Cian Healy battles with Armagh's Fergus Quinn in the All-Ireland Minor quarter-final

Armagh minor footballers suffered a crushing 3-13 to 0-9 defeat by defending champions Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter-final in Croke Park.

The orchard county's starting forwards only contributed two points from play as Mayo coasted to victory.

Fionan Duffy's goal helped Mayo lead by 1-6 to 0-4 at half time and a further brace from Brian Reape secured an easy win over the beaten Ulster finalists.

Mayo will face the winners of Kerry v Kildare in the semi-finals.

Armagh led twice in the opening stages after points from Oisin O'Neill and Ryan McKeown and the sides were level four times in the opening 20 minutes.

But once the Connacht champions settled they made light work of Armagh.

Mayo captain Cian Hanley, one of only two survivors from last year's All-Ireland winning side, had a huge influence in the first half.

Canley switched from centre-forward to full-forward and caused mayhem, setting up the goal for Duffy and setting up several other scores.

Armagh goalkeeper Ryan Kearney made a superb block with his feet from a shot from Hanley after 21 minutes.

However, Mayo did breach Armagh's defence five minutes later as Duffy took his goal well, waiting on the goalkeeper to commit and rounding the defender to roll the ball into the net.

Armagh were too static and got turned over frequently with their main threat Oisin O'Neill struggling to make an impact from open play.

Caolan McConville scored for Armagh four minutes after the restart and Shane Conlon thought he'd scored a point a minute later, but it was rescinded after the referee decided the review the play on HawkEye.

Reape's two goals in a four minute spell killed the game.

He ghosted inside unmarked and collected a lovely weighted fist pass over the top from Sean Conlon to bury the ball past Kearney in the 38th minute.

He was in the right place to take advantage of a loose ball in the large square to fist home after 41 minutes to put Mayo 3-10 to 0-5 ahead.

Oisin O'Neill tagged on three frees for Armagh with substitute Conor Grimley adding a point as the game petered out in disappointing fashion for the Ulster side.

