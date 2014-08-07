Derry hurling manager Ger Rogan resigns after four years in charge

Ger Rogan's side were edged out 2-17 to 2-16 in the Ulster Final by Antrim last month

Derry must begin a search for a new senior hurling manager after Ger Rogan stepped down from the role after four years in charge.

The Belfast man leaves the post a month after his side were edged out by a single point in the Ulster Final by his native county.

Derry made progress this year and the new manager will face the task of trying to build on that momentum.

County chairman John Keenan paid tribute to Rogan's efforts.

"On behalf of Derry GAA, I would like to sincerely thank Ger for his commitment and hard work over the past four years as manager of our senior and under-21 hurling teams," Keenan told Derry's GAA website.

"Ger has had an excellent working relationship with the team and county officers and I would like to acknowledge his valuable contribution to Derry hurling, both in terms of developing players and promoting the game in our county."

"During Ger's tenure we retained our league status and narrowly missed out on a number of Christy Ring Cup final appearances.

"Ger's final game as senior manager resulted in a heartbreaking and narrow loss to Antrim in the Ulster hurling final at Owenbeg.

"It was a performance and an occasion which gives an indication of the undoubted potential within Derry hurling."

Keenan added that the process of appointing Ger's successor will now get underway.