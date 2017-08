Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke admits his side was outplayed by Dublin in the heavy All-Ireland quarter-final defeat.

Goals from Diarmuid Connolly and Bernard Brogan helped the holders to a 2-22 to 0-11 victory at Croke Park.

O'Rourke praised the effort of his players and said that he hopes to be in charge for the 2015 campaign.