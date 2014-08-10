All-Ireland quarter-final photos 10 Aug 2014 From the section Gaelic Games Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/gaelic-games/28731825 Read more about sharing. Armagh's Charlie Vernon and Karl Lacey of Donegal hit the deck in a battle for possession during the All-Ireland last-eight contest Rory Grugan of Armagh in possession against Donegal's Paddy McGrath during a closely-contested All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park A scuffle breaks out between players and officials during the quarter-final between Ulster rivals Armagh and Donegal at Croke Park in Dublin Armagh defender Charlie Vernon gets to grips with Donegal forward Michael Murphy Armagh boss Paul Grimley was left disappointed as his side lost 1-12 to 1-11 to Donegal in the All-Ireland Football Championship quarter-finals Dublin forward Bernard Brogan scores his side's second goal in their convincing 2-22 to 0-11 victory over Monaghan in the All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park The blue of Dublin fills the air as home supporters on Hill 16 at Croke Park watch the All-Ireland champions power past Monaghan in the 2014 quarter-finals Dublin's Paddy Andrews and Bernard Brogan are happy after their side's convincing 2-22 to 0-11 victory over Monaghan at Croke Park Monaghan's Championship campaign ended in a 14-point quarter-final defeat by champions Dublin at Croke Park