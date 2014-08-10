All-Ireland SHC: Kilkenny 2-13 0-17 Limerick

Kilkenny fought back to secure a 2-13 to 0-17 victory over Limerick in Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi-final at a rain-lashed Croke Park.

Richie Hogan netted just before the break to help the Cats to a 1-9 to 0-10 advantage at half-time.

Limerick reeled off five points without replay to move two points ahead with 15 minutes remaining.

Eoin Larkin found the net on 56 minutes as Kilkenny moved back in front and they held on for a place in the final.

Kilkenny will play the winners of next Sunday's second semi-final between Cork and Tipperary.