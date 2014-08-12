Aaron Findon faces no further action for pushing doctor

Aaron Findon was shown a yellow card after a melee during the All-Ireland semi-final

Armagh player Aaron Findon will not be handed any further punishment for pushing Donegal's team doctor during Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final.

The midfielder shoved medical attendant Kevin Moran to the ground during a brief melee which involved a number of players and team officials.

Findon was shown a yellow card and he later apologised to Donegal.

GAA disciplinary chiefs are taking no further action because referee Joe McQuillan had dealt with the latter.

If the referee had not shown a yellow card, Findon could have faced a retrospective charge of a red card offence and a possible two-match suspension.

It is understood, Dr Moran, a Letterkenny-based surgeon, accepted the apology and wanted no further action to be taken.

Donegal won a closely-fought game at Croke Park by 1-12 to 1-11 and now face All-Ireland champions and Sam Maguire favourites Dublin in the semi-final.