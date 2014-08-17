All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final: Tipperary 2-18 1-11 Cork

Cork's Paudie O'Sullivan has his hurley broken in a challenge on Tipperary's James Barry

Tipperary earned a comprehensive 2-18 to 1-11 win over Cork to set up an All-Ireland Hurling Final against Kilkenny next month.

Seamus Callanan hit 2-4 for Tipp while John O'Dwyer notching an impressive six points from play.

Callanan's opening goal helped the Premier County lead 1-7 to 0-8 at half-time and his second three-pointer on 47 minutes killed off the Rebels.

Rob O'Shea scored a late Cork goal but it was little consolation for them.

Cork had been strongly fancied to at least match their achievement last season of reaching the All-Ireland decider.

But instead, they proved decidedly second fiddle against Eamon O'Shea's hunger Tipp side.

Callanan's early first goal helped Tipp move into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead.

Cork did begin to win more possession in the second quarter but some dreadful shooting prevented them from significantly reducing Tipp's lead.

Keeper Alan Nash showed his forwards how to hit target as he pointed two huge frees and Cork appeared to be gaining momentum as scores from Lorcan McLaughlin and Pat Horgan cut the margin to two by the break.

But Tipp quickly regained the initiative after the restart to lead by five and Callanan's second goal after great work by Patrick Maher put them in complete control.

O'Dwyer brought his tally of points from play to six with three superb scores as Cork had no answer.

Jimmy Barry Murphy's Rebels did notch a late goal as Jamie Coughlan set up O'Shea and Tipp keeper Darren Gleeson had to make a brilliant double save to deny Pat Horgan in the closing moments.

But the outcome had already been decided by that stage.