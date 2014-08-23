All-Ireland U21 Hurling semi-final: Clare 4-28 Antrim 1-10

Antrim suffered a 4-28 to 1-10 hammering by Clare in Saturday's All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-final.

Clare surged to a 2-16 to 1-01 interval lead at Semple Stadium, with Aaron Cunningham netting both Banner goals.

Antrim's goal came from Sean McAfee and the Saffrons worked hard on the restart with Ciaran Clarke and Ryan McCambridge among the players on target.

Tony Kelly bagged Clare's third goal and Cunningham completed his hat-trick 10 minutes from time.

Eight players were on target for the Munster champions before the break, with Cunningham's goals coming in the 13th and 20th minutes.

Senior stars, such as last years Hurler of the Year Tony Kelly, Cunningham and Shane O'Donnell were to the fore.

Clare, who never trailed in the semi-final, remain on course for a third straight All-Ireland U21 hurling title.

The match was was a repeat of last year's All-Ireland decider which saw the Banner County hammer surprise finalists Antrim 2-28 to 0-12.

Clare: K Hogan; J Colleran; J Browne, S Morey; G O'Connell, A O'Neill, J Shanahan (0-01); C Galvin (0-02), E Enright (0-01); B Duggan (0-05, 3f), T Kelly (1-03), P Duggan; S O'Donnell (0-02), A Cunningham (3-03), D Reidy (0-03). Subs: C O'Connell (0-06, 5f) for Reidy (31); N Deasy (0-01) for B Duggan (HT); S O'Brien for Morey (45); S Gleeson (0-01) for Galvin (45); A McGuane for Shanahan (51).

Antrim: C Butler; M Dudley, P Burke, M Bradley (0-01); R McCambridge (0-01), J McGreevy, T Ó Ciaráin; E Campbell, N McKenna; D McCloskey, Stephen McAfee (0-03), D McGuinness; D McKernan (0-01), Sean McAfee (1-00), C Clarke (0-02). Subs: C Burke (0-01) for McGuinness (28); S McCaughan (0-01) for McCloskey (HT); J O'Connell for McKenna (37); M Connolly for McCambridge (44); E McCaughan for Sean McAfee (51).

Referee: Paud O'Dwyer (Carlow)