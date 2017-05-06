Christy Ring Cup: Down face London in tough quarter-final in Birmingham
-
- From the section Gaelic Games
Down hurlers are likely to face a tough task in keeping their season alive in Sunday's Christy Ring Cup quarter-final against London in Birmingham.
The Exiles go into the game as favourites after hammering Roscommon last time out.
In contrast, Down had to battle to beat Roscommon 2-24 to 1-20 a week earlier.
But Down were only four points down against Antrim last weekend with 15 minutes left before the Saffrons ran out 3-15 to 0-11 wins.
The Mourne County will take encouragement from their efforts before they ran out of steam as Antrim hit a closing unanswered 1-6.
Down could also be boosted by the return to action of Danny Toner after several weeks out because of injury.
Regular free-taker Paul Sheehan could return to the starting line-up after manager Marty Mallon's decision to start Gareth Johnson last weekend.
London avoided relegation from Division Two A of the League in the Spring as their draw against Armagh proved enough to keep them up on points difference.
Down were unable to muster a significant promotion challenge in the lower-tier Division Two B so London's favouritism looks justified.
The Exiles have 11 different scorers against Roscommon last weekend while Down had had to heavily rely on free-takers Sheehan and Scott Nicholson in their recent outings.
The prize for the winners will be a semi-final contest with Wicklow.
Meanwhile, Monaghan and Armagh secured places in the Nicky Rackard Cup semi-finals after respective wins over Doniegal and Longford on Saturday.
Gerard Gilmore's goal helped Donegal take an early 1-5 to 0-3 lead but Fergal Rafter's nine points saw Monaghan fight back to win 1-16 to 1-12 at Inniskeen.
Fiachra Bradley, David Carvill, Ryan Gaffney and Conor Corvan netted for Armagh as they hammered Longford 4-20 to 0-12 at Crossmaglen.
Former Antrim star Liam Watson hit 3-10 for Warwickshire as they beat Fermanagh 6-16 to 3-9 in the Lory Meagher Cup at Enniskillen while Sligo eased past Cavan 1-20 to 0-9 at Breffni Park.
WEEKEND GAA FIXTURES
Saturday
|Christy Ring Cup quarter-final
|Nicky Rackard Cup quarter-finals
|Lory Meagher Cup Round 3
|Kildare
|0-15
|Carlow
|1-24
|Armagh
|4-20
|Longford
|0-12
|Monaghan
|1-16
|Donegal
|1-12
|Leitrim
|1-12
|Lancashire
|0-14
|Cavan
|0-09
|Sligo
|1-20
|Fermanagh
|3-09
|Warwickshire
|6-16
SUNDAY
|Christy Ring Cup quarter-final
|Connacht SFC preliminary round
|Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 Final
|Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 Final
|London
|v
|Down
|Birmingham, 13:00
|New York
|v
|Sligo
|Gaelic Park, 18:15 BST
|Cork
|v
|Donegal
|Parnell Park, 16:00
|Cavan
|v
|Westmeath
|Parnell Park, 14:00