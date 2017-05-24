BBC Sport - Modern day gaelic football's critics 'stuck in in time warp' - Mickey Harte

Modern day gaelic football's critics 'stuck in time warp'

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says the many vocal critics of modern day gaelic football are "stuck in some kind of time warp".

"Some people are stuck in some time warp where players should line out as on the match programme," he said.

"Life has moved on. People are not driving Ford Anglia cars any more. They move on. Gaelic Games moves on too."

Top Stories