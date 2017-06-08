Ulster SFC quarter-final: Monaghan unchanged for Cavan game
|Ulster SFC quarter-final: Cavan v Monaghan
|Venue: Kingspan Breffni Park Date: Sunday 11 June Throw-in: 14:00 BST
|Coverage: Live on BBC2 NI and Radio Ulster MW. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke has named an unchanged side for Sunday's Ulster SFC quarter-final against derby rivals Cavan at Breffni Park.
The only change to the Farney panel sees Darren Hughes returning to the bench.
Monaghan have already been in Ulster SFC action with a preliminary round win over Fermanagh while Cavan enter the fray at the quarter-final stage.
The winners will take on Down in the semi-finals.
Monaghan: R Beggan; F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie; C Walshe (capt), V Corey, N McAdam; K Hughes, K O'Connell; G Doogan, S Carey, D Ward; C McCarthy, J McCarron, C McManus.
Subs: C Forde, K Duffy, J Mealiff, D Mone, B Greenan, D Hughes, D Malone, O Duffy, R McAnespie, T Kerr, M Bannigan.