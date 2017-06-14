Donegal boss Rory Gallagher says he has no concerns over the fitness of Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty for Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final against Tyrone.

Tir Chonnaill captain Murphy has recovered from a knee injury and fellow forward McBrearty has shaken off knocks to be available for the game in Clones.

The winners of the semi-final will take on Down or Monaghan in the provincial decider on 16 July.