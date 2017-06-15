Ulster SFC semi-final: Tyrone name unchanged starting team for Donegal

Conall McCann (white shirt) was named man of the match in Tyrone's quarter-final win over Derry

Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal v Tyrone Date: Sunday, 18 June Throw-in: 14:00 BST Venue: St Tiernach's Park. Clones Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and BBC Radio Ulster medium wave; live audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has named an unchanged team for Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final with Donegal in Clones.

Harte keeps faith with the Red Hands team which defeated Derry despite the return of experienced defenders Cathal McCarron and Justin McMahon.

McCarron and McMahon will be on the bench at St Tiernach's Park but another established defender, Ronan McNabb, has been ruled out by an ankle injury.

Tyrone saw off Donegal in last year's final to end a sequence of defeats.

The last four tie will be the fifth meeting of the sides in the last six seasons, while Tyrone hold a historical lead with 11 wins to Donegal's nine in their 21 championship meetings.

Conall McCann, who picked up the man of the match award following his first championship start at Celtic Park, gets the nod again in midfield, with Mattie Donnelly once again named at corner forward.

"It's always good to have players who have been there and done it available, but you just hope the injuries they have had don't take away from what they can offer," said Harte.

Tyrone: N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, P Hampsey; T McCann, R Brennan, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McCann; K McGeary, N Sludden, C Meyler; M Bradley, S Cavanagh, M Donnelly.