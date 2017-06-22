Ulster SFC: Monaghan unchanged for Down semi-final clash

Conor McManus kicked 1-4 in Monaghan's Ulster SFC first round win over Cavan two weeks ago

Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final Venue: Athletic Grounds Date: Saturday, 24 June Throw-in: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC 2 NI and Radio Ulster MW & report on the BBC Sport website

Malachy O'Rourke has stuck with the same starting fifteen as Monaghan chase a fourth Ulster SFC final appearance in five years against Down on Saturday.

However the two-time Ulster championship winning boss frequently makes late changes to his starting teams and could do so again in Armagh.

Key player Darren Hughes could start after recovering from a knee injury.

The Scotstown midfielder came on as a late sub in the first round win over Cavan after a nine-week lay-off.

Hughes has been named on the bench but is expected to be included in the starting line-up for Saturday's Ulster semi-final.

After an unconvincing opening 35 minutes against Fermanagh in the preliminary round, Monaghan have steadily improved.

They emerged unscathed from a difficult trip to rivals Cavan two weeks ago, winning 1-15 to 0-15, to set up a rematch with Down.

The 2013 and 2015 provincial champions thrashed Eamonn Burns' Down side by 19 points in last year's first round clash at Clones.

Monaghan (v Down): R Beggan; F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie; C Walshe, V Corey, N McAdam; K Hughes, K O'Connell; G Doogan, K Duffy, O Duffy; D Malone, J McCarron, C McManus