Former Donegal boss Jim McGuinness gets coaching role in China

Jim McGuinness led Donegal to the All-Ireland title in 2012 and to the 2014 final when the lost to Kerry

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has been appointed assistant coach with Chinese club Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

For the last few years McGuinness has been a performance consultant with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

He joined them when Neil Lennon was manager and he worked mainly with the reserve team at Celtic Park.

It is understood McGuinness, 44, was recruited by Roger Schmidt, who was recently appointed coach of the Chinese Super League club.

McGuinness was Donegal manager in 2012 when the Ulster county famously won the All-Ireland Gaelic Football Championship.