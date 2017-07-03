Tyrone hopeful Colm Cavanagh will be fit to play in Ulster final

Colm Cavanagh is seeking a fifth Ulster Championship medal with Tyrone

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte expects injured midfielder Colm Cavanagh will be fit for the Ulster Football Championship final against Down.

Cavanagh sustained a knee injury during his club Moy's county league match against Cookstown on Sunday.

"We feared possible ligament damage to Colm's knee but it seems it is just bruising," said Harte.

However an ankle injury will probably rule Tyrone defender Ronan McNabb out of the 16 July decider at Clones.

Harte said McNabb's injury had been slow to heal and it was unlikely he would recover in time for the final.

McNabb did not play in the semi-final victory over Donegal.