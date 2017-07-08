All-Ireland qualifiers: Meath 1-14 Donegal 1-15

Patrick McBrearty of Donegal challenges Meath's Donal Keogan

Man-of-the-match Patrick McBrearty landed a superb long-range score in stoppage-time to give Donegal a one-point win over Meath at Navan.

The third-round qualifier looked to be heading to extra-time but the Chill Chartha forward sent the decisive point over from the edge of the 45.

Donegal had gone three points up when Ryan McHugh dived to palm in a goal.

But gutsy Meath hit back straight away with Cillian O'Sullivan following up to net and make it 1-12 each.

Donegal will now face one of the beaten provincial finalists and victory will put the 2012 winners into the last eight of the All-Ireland Championship.

Meath had been underdogs against Rory Gallagher's men but they pushed the Ulster men all the way at Pairc Tailteann.

Media playback is not supported on this device Donegal 'made life difficult for themselves'

The sides were level on seven points each after a closely-contested first half, Donal Lenihan landing three frees for the hosts and McBrearty scoring three points for Donegal.

The sides were level again on 0-12 each when McHugh finished off a move involving Martin McElhinney and Eoghan Bán Gallagher.

But Donegal's three-point cushion quickly disappeared as O'Sullivan pounced after a good save by keeper Mark Anthony McGinley.

Bryan Menton briefly edged Meath into the lead but ultimately it was McBrearty who landed the decisive point.

All-Ireland qualifiers Round 2B Carlow 2-14 Leitrim 0-13 Cavan 0-18 Tipperary 2-15 Westmeath 1-07 Armagh 1-12 Wexford 1-11 Monaghan 3-23