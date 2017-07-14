BBC Sport - Mickey Harte wasn't among those shocked by Down's win over Monaghan
- From the section Gaelic Games
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says he wasn't among the ranks of GAA watchers shocked by Down's Ulster Football semi-final win over Monaghan.
"I always believed there was a possibility Down could give Monaghan a very strict run for their money," said Harte.
The Tyrone boss also played down the widespread perception that his side produced a complete performance in their semi-final demolition of Donegal.