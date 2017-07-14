Pete McGrath resigns in Fermanagh U-turn

Pete McGrath was manager of the Down teams which won the All-Ireland in 1991 and 1994.

Pete McGrath has resigned as Fermanagh football manager - eight days after announcing he was staying on.

McGrath refused to go into the reason for his decision, but said he had informed county chairman Greg Kelly on Friday afternoon.

The former Down boss had been the Erne County's manager since succeeding Peter Canavan in November 2013.

Fermanagh failed to win a Championship match this year and were relegated to Division Three of the league.

McGrath accepted 2017 had been the worst of his four-year spell as Fermanagh manager.

After losing to Armagh in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers, he said his management team would take time to consider their future.

On 6 July, however, Erne county officials announced that McGrath would be staying on for a fifth year.

But now McGrath has has ended his tenure, the highlight of which was reaching the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Football Championship in 2015.