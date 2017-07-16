BBC Sport - Mickey Harte felt Down would tire in second half

Harte felt Down would tire in second half

Mickey Harte is delighted after his team's latest Ulster Championship triumph.

"I felt we didn't do ourselves justice in the first half in terms of the scoreboard," said the Tyrone boss after his team's 2-17 to 0-15 triumph at Clones.

"But that point by us just before the end of the first half was important as it gave us a two-point lead.

"I felt Down put in a huge effort in the first half and that we would have more energy in the second half."

