Down manager Eamonn Burns says his team can still take a lot of positives from their Ulster Championship campaign despite the 2-17 to 0-15 defeat by holders Tyrone in Sunday's final.

"I thought we played well for long periods but that Tyrone's experience got them over the line.

"I was pleased with the way we kept battling to the end. We didn't give up after Tyrone got the two goals."

Asked about the controversial black carding of Kevin McKernan, Burns said that he hadn't seen the incident and hadn't yet spoken to the player about it.