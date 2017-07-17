All-Ireland Qualifiers draw: Monaghan v Down & Armagh v Kildare

Monaghan's Vinny Corey and Kevin McKernan of Down in action during the Ulster semi-final

Monaghan have been handed the chance to avenge their Ulster semi-final defeat by Down after the counties were paired together in the All-Ireland Qualifiers.

The other Round 4B tie saw Armagh drawn against Kildare, the county formerly managed by current Orchard County boss Kieran McGeeney.

The fixtures will take place on the weekend of 29-30 July.

The dates, times and venues will be confirmed by The Central Competitions Control Committee on Monday afternoon.