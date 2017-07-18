Pete McGrath says he had no option but to quit Fermanagh following player unrest

Pete McGrath quit the Fermanagh football job eight days after agreeing to remain on

Pete McGrath has said he was left with no option but to resign as Fermanagh manager following player unrest.

McGrath announced his departure from the Erne County job on Friday night just eight days after committing to the job for a fifth season.

"It just got to a stage where players were saying, 'no', they wanted a change," McGrath told RTE Sport.

"It led me to a position where I felt it made no sense for me to stay. I took the decision to stand down."

McGrath added: "There was a strong possibility that if the current manager or management team was put back in place that a number of senior players would not commit to Fermanagh for 2018."

The twice All-Ireland winning manager with Down man took the decision to resign after meeting with Fermanagh county board officials and representatives of the players last week.

McGrath's exit will inevitably lead to accusations that player power ultimately forced his hand.

Former Down boss McGrath had been the Erne County's manager since succeeding Peter Canavan in November 2013.

McGrath guided Fermanagh to the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2015 and his side were also promoted to Division Two of the Football League that.

However, the Ernemen failed to win a Championship match this year and were relegated to Division Three of the league as the unavailability of several regulars from the squad left McGrath's team severely short of manpower.

After losing to Armagh in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers, he said his management team would take time to consider their future.

On 6 July, however, Erne county officials announced that McGrath would be staying on for a fifth year.