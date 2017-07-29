BBC Sport - Kieran Hughes' relief as Monaghan beat Down to reach last eight

Hughes' relief as Monaghan knock out Down

Kieran Hughes says he is relieved as Monaghan recover from an indifferent first half to progress to the All-Ireland Football quarter-finals by beating Down 1-24 to 1-16.

The victory avenged the Farney County's surprise Ulster semi-final defeat by Down but Hughes said that a similar performance will not be nearly good enough against Dublin or Tyrone next weekend.

