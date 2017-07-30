All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals draw: Tyrone face Armagh with Monaghan v Dublin

Charlie Vernon and Brendan Donaghy helped Armagh beat Kildare at Croke Park on Saturday night

Tyrone will face Armagh with Monaghan meeting holders Dublin in next Saturday's two remaining All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals at Croke Park.

Armagh's game with Tyrone will bring back memories of their battles from the last decade which included the Red Hands' 2003 All-Ireland Final win.

Ulster champions Tyrone will go in as favourites but Armagh are on a high after their impressive qualifiers run.

Monaghan will be big underdogs against the three-in-a-row seeking Dubs.

The Farney County have qualified for three All-Ireland quarter-finals over the last five seasons but have been unable to get past the last-eight stage.

Armagh progressed to their first All-Ireland quarter-final since 2014 as they held their nerve to beat Kildare 1-17 to 0-17 at Croke Park on Saturday.

Jamie Clarke starred in the qualifier win and his performance will be crucial to Armagh's hopes of upsetting Mickey Harte's Ulster champions.

However, Tyrone will be bookies favourites after following their provincial semi-final demolition of Donegal with a comfortable success over Down in the Ulster decider.

Monaghan struggled in the first half against Down on Saturday but dominated the second half to run out 1-24 to 1-16 winners.

However, they will be facing a totally different proposition in Jim Gavin's champions next weekend.