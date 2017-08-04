BBC Sport - Ex-Armagh and Tyrone stars Oisin McConville and Enda McGinley on big quarter-final

Ex-Armagh and Tyrone stars Oisin McConville and Enda McGinley indulge in some mind games ahead of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final between the counties.

McConville believes Tyrone's championship form to date has not been quite as impressive as the perceived wisdom but his fellow BBC Sport NI GAA pundit McGinley laughed off the Armagh man's assertion.

