All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Dublin 1-19 0-12 Monaghan

Dublin forward Dean Rock gets his shot away in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Monaghan

Dublin scorers: P Mannion 0-3, P Andrews 0-3, D Rock 1-8, J McCaffrey 0-1, C O'Callaghan 0-1, J McCarthy 0-1, E O'Gara 0-1, P Flynn 0-1 Monaghan scorers: C McManus 0-4, C Walshe 0-1, K O'Connell 0-1, C McCarthy 0-3, Beggan 0-1, D Hughes 0-1, McAnespie 0-1

All-Ireland champions Dublin thumped Monaghan at Croke Park to set up a semi-final showdown against Tyrone.

It was all too easy for the Dubs, who led 0-11 to 0-3 at the break with Dean Rock firing over five frees.

Rock scored the only goal in this one-sided affair, with the forward palming in from a Paddy Andrews pass on his way to a tally of 1-8.

Monaghan tagged on late consolation points as an impressive Dublin side took their foot off the gas.

Tyrone hammered Armagh 3-17 to 0-8 in the first game of Saturday's double-header at headquarters and it was followed by another uncompetitive encounter.

This quarter-final was effectively over as a contest in the first half with Dublin hitting six unanswered points while the Farney men went 25 minutes without a score.

Piling on the points

Rock did most of the damage with pinpoint accuracy from frees while Paul Mannion (2), Paddy Andrews, Jack McCaffrey, Con O'Callaghan and James McCarthy were also on target.

Monaghan managed points from Conor McManus, Colin Walshe and Karl McConnell as they they struggled to contain the movement, strength and pace of their opponents.

Farney keeper Rory Beggan ensured the half-time deficit was not greater with two good saves to deny McCarthy and O'Callaghan.

Monaghan substitute Conor McCarthy sent over two of the opening three points of the second half but the gap increased to 10 points when Rock netted on 40 minutes.

Dubs keeper Stephen Cluxton kept out a Jack McCarron strike before Beggan came to Monaghan's rescue again by blocking Bernard Brogan's low strike.

The Ulster side popped over five of the final seven points including three McManus frees, but they were thoroughly outclassed by a Dublin side targeting a a third straight Sam Maguire triumph.

Dublin: S Cluxton; P McMahon, C O'Sullivan, M Fitzsimons; J Cooper, J Small, E Lowndes; B Fenton, J McCarthy; C Kilkenny, C O'Callaghan, J McCaffrey; P Mannion, P Andrews, D Rock.

Monaghan: R Beggan; F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie; C Walshe, K Duffy, K O'Connell; D Hughes, K Hughes; G Doogan, D Malone, S Carey; R McAnespie, D Freeman, C McManus.