All-Ireland Football semi-final: Mayo continue search for Sam against Kingdom

Aidan O'Shea and his Mayo team-mates have endured a series of heartbreaking defeats in recent years

Mayo will have to beat League champions Kerry in Sunday's All-Ireland Football semi-final to stay on course for a first Sam Maguire Cup since 1951.

The current Mayo squad's search for their Holy Grail has been a gripping but ultimately heartbreaking saga.

They have suffered final defeats in 2012, 2013 and 2016 plus semi-final replay reverses in 2014 and 2015.

Mayo have looked tired for most of this summer yet produced a brilliant display last time out against Roscommon.

In that quarter-final replay, the speed looked to be back in the Mayo legs while finishing, so often their Achilles heel, was for once precise and emphatic.

But the Kingdom represent a vastly different challenge than Roscommon.

Granted Kerry's form in their three championship games to date has been mixed as they followed an impressive Munster final dismissal of Cork with a lacklustre quarter-final display against Galway.

Mayo will hope that the Kerry defence is as porous as it was three weeks ago when the Tribesmen missed a series of goal chances before the Kingdom pulled clear in the second half.

Subduing Kieran Donaghy will surely be a major part of Mayo's game plan

Stephen Rochford side's journey through the qualifiers, following their Connacht semi-final defeat by Galway, means that they have played seven games this summer.

They were fortunate not to lose their opening qualifier against Derry before dominating in extra-time and they added needed 20 extra minutes to pip Cork at the last-12 stage.

Their struggles first time out against Roscommon only increased the feeling that Mayo were like a heavyweight boxer on their last legs only for them to produce a vigorous bank holiday display in the replay.

Sunday's game will be their first championship meeting since Kerry's extra-time All-Ireland semi-final replay win in 2014.

Mayo should have won both those games in 2014 and it was a similar story a year later as they were made to pay in the semi-final replay after failing to put Dublin away in the first match.

Kerry's side which started against Galway three weeks ago contained 12 of the starters in the 2014 semi-final replay although there is a possibility that Kingdom boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice will alter his defence after their laboured display last time out.

Even given Rochford's propensity to make surprise selections, it will be a shock if he significantly alters the side which started against Roscommon last time out although fit-again Lee Keegan will return to the starting line-up.