Derry crushed by Kilkenny in All-Ireland U21 Hurling semi-final

Derry's Ruairi McCartney attempts to evade Kilkenny pair Jason Cleere and Tommy Walsh in the semi-final

Derry were thumped 8-35 to 0-7 by Kilkenny in a one-sided All-Ireland U21 Hurling semi-final at Thurles.

The Ulster champions were blitzed by the Cats, who fired in eight goals in a massive 52-points winning margin.

The Oak Leafers never got going, and there was no way back after they were caught cold in the opening 10 minutes, when they conceded three goals.

It was 5-12 to 0-4 at the break and Kilkenny cruised to victory with Shane Walsh hitting 2-7.

Derry will reflect on their visit to Semple Stadium, the spiritual home of hurling, with painful memories following a difficult afternoon.

John Donnelly fired in the opening goal after less than two minutes, and a mix-up in the Oak Leaf defence allowed Walsh to get in and net the second with Richie Leahy adding a third less than minute later.

Oak Leak points

Cormac O'Doherty and Corey Reilly did land Derry points from distance, but they were soon putting out fires again at the back.

Early in the second quarter, the Cats got a fourth goal, blasted ferociously home by Billy Ryan, who added a second four minutes later to put the game out of sight with just 20 minutes played.

They reached the break 23 points clear - it could have been worse had Derry goalkeeper Francis McEldowney not pulled off splendid saves from Blanchfield, Richie Leahy and How Lawlor.

O'Doherty relieved the pressure with a couple of well taken Derry scores, but their opponents went through for a sixth goal, smashed home by Walsh for his second.

The bench contributed 2-9, including goals from John Walsh and Eoin Kenny, and a four points haul for Alan Murphy, as the Cats went at it unrelenting right to the finish.

Kilkenny: D Brennan; M Cody, C Delaney, N McMahon (0-1); D Mullen (0-1), J Cleere, T Walsh; L Scanlon (1-1), H Lawlor (0-1); R Leahy (1-1), J Donnelly (1-7), S Morrissey (0-1); S Walsh (2-7, 0-5f), L Blanchfield (0-6), B Ryan (2-0).

Subs: J Walsh (1-3) for Ryan (21), A Nolan for Cleere (22), A Murphy (0-4, 1f) for Leahy (h-t), E Kenny (1-1) for Morrissey (h-t), R Bergin (0-1) for T Walsh (47)

Derry: F McEldowney; S Higgins, P Turner, R McCartney; E McGill, C Steele (0-1), S McGuigan; C McAllister, C Kelly; T Magee, O McKeever, C Reilly (0-1); D Cartin (0-1, f), C O'Doherty (0-3), G Farren.

Subs: B Laverty (0-1) for Magee (h-t), P Burke for Higgins (h-t), C McCrystal for McEldowney (37), S McKeever for Turner (42), S Quinn for McGuigan (52)

Referee: J O'Brien (Laois).