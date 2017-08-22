BBC Sport - Mickey Harte believes his Tyrone team can upset Dubs in All-Ireland semi-final
Tyrone good enough to down Dubs says Harte
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte believes his side can defeat "one of the best teams ever" when they face champions Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland Football semi-final.
"I believe we are capable of winning this game if we play to the full extent of our potential," said the Tyrone boss, who added that managing the Red Hand squad continues to be a "huge privilege".