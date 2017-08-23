BBC Sport - Mickey Harte has 'no intention of leaving Tyrone' even if they win this year's All-Ireland

Harte 'has no intention of leaving' Tyrone job

Mickey Harte says he will want to remain on as Tyrone football manager even if they win this year's All-Ireland title.

The Red Hands face holders and favourites Dublin in Sunday's semi-final and Harte believes he is "part of something special" with the squad.

The Tyrone GAA board last year rebuffed Harte's request for a contract extension beyond this season so his current deal will run out after this year's championship.

Top videos

Video

Harte 'has no intention of leaving' Tyrone job

Video

Fans out in force to see McGregor & Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Why McGregor has no chance against Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing
Audio

Mayweather v McGregor: 7,000 tickets still unsold

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Everton happy to have Rooney back - Koeman

Video

Mayweather-McGregor trash talk has been memorable

  • From the section Boxing
Video

France match will be 'one hell of a game'

Video

Man City put absolutely everything on pitch - Guardiola

Top Stories