BBC Sport - Tyrone squad 'willing Cavanagh' towards All-Ireland final, says Harte

Tyrone players are determined Sean Cavanagh's last Red Hand game will be the All-Ireland Final but Mickey Harte says Sunday's contest with Dublin is also a big stage.

"They are so willing him to be in a position to play in an All-Ireland Final because those are the kind of games a player of his calibre should be finishing on," said Harte.

"But regardless whether we win Sunday's game or not, this game against is a proper stage for Sean Cavanagh to be on."

