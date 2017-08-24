Declan Bonner allows his name to go forward for Donegal manager

Declan Bonner previously managed Donegal from 1997 to 2000

Declan Bonner says he will allow his name to be put forward to succeed Rory Gallagher as manager of Donegal.

Bonner has been regarded as the favourite for the role since Gallagher announced he was stepping down from the position last month.

Bonner previously managed Donegal from 1997 to 2000, when his reign included a 1998 Ulster Final defeat by Derry.

The 1992 All-Ireland winner took a few weeks to weigh up his options but has now decided to go for the job.

"A number of clubs have put my name forward and I will be allowing it to stay in the ring," Bonner told the Donegal News.

"It's a position that I didn't expect to come up so soon. I had to talk to a lot of people including my family and my work to see if it was even feasible to allow my name to go forward.

"I've had a lot of meetings over the last few weeks to see the lie of the land and I'm happy to move forward on it now."

Bonner has impressed as manager of the underage squads in the county, guiding Donegal minors to the 2014 All-Ireland final, where they lost narrowly to Kerry, while his under-21 team won this year's Ulster title.