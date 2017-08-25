Frank Fitzsimons withdraws name from candidates for Antrim football job

After winning promotion last year, Antrim dropped back to Division Four during the spring before suffering a disappointing championship campaign

Outgoing joint-manager Frank Fitzsimons has opted of the nominations process for the Antrim senior football post.

The Antrim county board opted to seek nominations for the job which led other joint-manager Gearoid Adams to step away from consideration for the job.

Fitzsimons was the only name submitted by Antrim clubs but the county board's three-man selection committee is expected to interview other candidates.

These may include Aidan O'Rourke, John McKeever and Lenny Harbinson.

"I withdrew the other day," Fitzsimons told BBC Sport NI.

"There are ample names being mentioned and people there to take it forward."

Fitzsimons was diplomatic when asked whether he would have liked to stay on in the job.

"I'm an Antrim man. I done three years and enjoyed every minute of it. I wish the new man the best of luck."

Fitzsimons was appointed in September 2014 after Liam Bradley's exit and was quickly joined in the Saffron management team by Adams.

The duo's opening year included an impressive qualifier win over Laois in Portlaoise while the Saffrons gained promotion to Division Three in 2016.

However, their final year in charge proved less successful as a last-gasp relegation back to Division Four during the spring was followed by championship defeats against Donegal and Sligo.