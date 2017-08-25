All-Ireland Football semi-final replay: Mayo and Kingdom do battle again

Stephen Rochford deplayed O'Shea at full-back last weekend in an attempt to reduce Donaghy's aerial effectiveness

Mayo and Kerry do battle again in Saturday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final (15:00 BST) replay with the big question whether Aidan O'Shea will again be asked to mark Kieran Donaghy.

Stephen Rochford's latest big selection call was not quite as disastrous as his decision to drop keeper David Clarke in last year's All-Ireland final replay.

But it wasn't really a success either as Donaghy still starred.

Opinions are divided on whether O'Shea will return to his normal role.

With the element of surprise surely gone, the betting is that O'Shea will be deployed in his more regular attacking role whether that is at centre half-forward, the edge of the square or even midfield.

But Rochford may be mindful that offensively Mayo - bar a few of their habitual horrible pieces of finishing - performed impressively last weekend as 2-13 of the side's 2-14 tally came from play.

Andy Moran hit 1-5 of that tally but it would be asking a huge amount to expect the veteran corner-forward to be as effective a week on.

However, the Mayo management will believe that they can get more out of Lee Keegan this weekend as he was a relatively subdued presence last Sunday.

Instead, Colm Boyle was the half-back who bombed forward last weekend, most notably when he rattled in Mayo's second goal before half-time.

If Boyle can repeat that kind of form and Keegan is back to his marauding best, then Mayo will have a great chance of fashioning the victory that their relative dominance should have yielded a week ago.

But the worry for Mayo is that Kerry will improve significantly at the second time of asking, just was the case in the semi-final replay in Limerick three years ago.

Jack Barry is expected to be drafted into midfield after impressing in his substitute's role last weekend while Fionn Fitzgerald is being tipped to come into a defence which looked alarmingly open at times a week ago.