All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Dublin 2-17 0-11 Tyrone

Eoghan O'Gara's late Dublin goal ensured the scoreboard was a more accurate reflection of the play

All-Ireland Football semi-final: Dublin 2-17 Tyrone 0-11 Dublin scorers: D Rock 0-5, C O'Callaghan 1-2, E O'Gara 1-1, P Flynn 0-3, P Andrews 0-2, C Kilkenny 0-1, B Fenton 0-1, P Mannion 0-1, J McCaffrey 0-1 Tyrone scorers: P Harte 0-4, N Sludden 0-2, C Cavanagh 0-2, S Cavanagh 0-1, T McCann 0-1, D McClure 0-1

Dublin stay on course for a third All-Ireland Football title in a row after a thumping 2-17 to 0-11 win over Tyrone in Sunday's semi-final at Croke Park.

The outcome was never in doubt as the Dubs dominated throughout and Mayo await Jim Gavin's side in the decider.

An early Con O'Callaghan goal helped his team to 1-9 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Eoghan O'Gara found the net late on as Dublin marched into their fifth final in seven seasons, while Tyrone have now lost their last four semi-finals.

There was much anticipation ahead of this first Championship match-up between the teams since Dublin won their 2011 All-Ireland quarter-final by seven points, but the expected close contest never materialised as the holders produced a professional performance of power and accuracy.

Tyrone on the back foot from the outset

The last competitive meeting between Dublin and Tyrone ended in a draw in the Football League in February, but a victory for the Leinster champions over their Ulster counterparts always looked on the cards this time round.

Dublin went into the game on an 18-match winning run in the Championship and got off to a flying start when O'Callaghan went on a surging run and blasted a right-foot shot into the net.

That set the tone for a one-sided first half in which the All-Ireland champions' superiority saw them go in with a seven-point advantage at the interval, which could have been more had Niall Morgan not saved well from Paul Mannion.

The Dubs were in complete control, imposing their physicality on their opponents, dominating possession and picking off scores at regular intervals.

In contrast, Tyrone legs began to tire in the opening period as they were forced to chase after a Dublin side, who were equally comfortable moving the ball around at lightning speed or, when the occasion required it, adopting a more deliberate approach.

On numerous occasion in the first half, Tyrone were left chasing shadows as Dublin held on to the ball with embarrassing ease, while the champions' strength in the tackle also led to them turning the ball over time after time.

Playing in almost certainly his last Tyrone game, Sean Cavanagh made little impact and was substituted

Dublin see out victory

Mickey Harte's men came into the match more after the resumption as the 26-time All-Ireland champions took their foot slightly off the pedal.

The eventual winners did manage to fashion the better goal-scoring chances however - substitute Kevin McManamon seeing a left-foot shot cannon off the post, Jack McCaffrey firing wide when most in the 80,000 crowd expected to see the net bulge and Paul Flynn being denied by a fine save from Morgan.

Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh, playing in his 89th and probably final Championship game, had already left the fray when O'Gara palmed in his late goal.

If it is the end, it was a sad conclusion to the 34-year-old's magnificent career as he made no impact either at centre half-forward or on the edge of the square after he had been switched before his departure in the 55th minute.

The Red Hands had an opportunity to give the final scoreline a more respectable look in the closing minutes when Colm Cavanagh, who was perhaps fortunate to escape with a yellow card for a high challenge on Brian Fenton in the first half, was hauled down.

Stephen Cluxton made a spectacular diving save from Peter Harte's spot-kick however and the outclassed Ulster county were condemned to a fifth reverse at the hands of Dublin in the eight Championship encounters between the sides.

Tyrone's wait for a first All-Ireland final appearance since 2008 goes on, having also gone down to Kerry, Mayo and Cork at the last four stage in the last nine years.

Mayo will have the chance to avenge their loss to the Dubs in the 2016 final replay on Sunday 17 September after they saw off Kerry in their semi-final replay on Saturday.

Dublin: S Cluxton; P McMahon, C O'Sullivan, M Fitzsimons; J Cooper, J Small, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, J McCarthy; C Kilkenny, C O'Callaghan, E Lowndes; P Mannion, P Andrews, D Rock.

Tyrone: N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McCann; D Mulgrew, N Sludden, K McGeary; M Bradley, S Cavanagh, M Donnelly.