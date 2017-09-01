All-Ireland Hurling final: Waterford face Galway in intriguing decider

Waterford are the only team to have beaten Galway in a competitive game this season

Waterford will face Galway in the most intriguing All-Ireland Hurling Final in years on Sunday at Croke Park.

Galway's last All-Ireland triumph came in 1988 while you have to go back to 1959 for the Deise's previous Liam McCarthy Cup success.

Waterford are without the influential Conor Gleeson after his straight red card in the semi-final win over Cork, with Tadgh be Burca set to return.

As ever, Joe Canning will be a key player for the Tribesmen.

Canning's stunning injury-time point saw Galway edging out Tipperary in a thrilling semi-final last month.

That victory has convinced Galway fans that they can clinch victory after six defeats in finals since their 1988 triumph.

However, Galway's only competitive defeat so far this season came against Waterford in round two of the league in February although the Tribesman avenged that result by beating Derek McGrath's side 2-22 to 2-19 in the league quarter-final six weeks later.

Galway looked set to clinch the title in 2015 when they led Kilkenny at four points at half-time while three years earlier, the Tribesmen lost a seven-point first-half lead in the decider as the Cats snatched a draw, before winning the replay.

Waterford's sweeper system has been one of the talking points of this year's championship and Galway will hope to counter-act it by on the one hand, picking off long-range points, and on the other, firing in direct ball to inside forwards such as Conor Cooney, Conor Whelan and Cathal Mannion.

The Deise will hope for big games from midfielders Kevin Moran and Jamie Barron while Austin Gleeson is also a key player for Waterford.

Most pundits are predicting a tight contest but Galway's greater scoring power may sway the verdict.