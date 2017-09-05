Mickey Harte: County board to vote on Tyrone manager's future

Mickey Harte celebrates after the Ulster SFC semi-final win over Monaghan in June

A vote at Tuesday night's meeting of Tyrone county board will decide if long-serving football manager Mickey Harte remains in the post.

Harte has won three All-Ireland titles in his 15-year reign and the Red Hands clinched the Ulster title in June.

However, a disappointing display in a record All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Dublin has prompted a debate on whether it is time for a chance.

BBC Sport understands Harte is seeking at least another two years at the helm.

Fifty-two delegates and 16 Tyrone management committee members will vote, with Harte expected to stay in the job.

Anything other than a majority endorsement of Mickey Harte would be major surprise.

The Tyrone GAA board last year rebuffed Harte's request for a contract extension beyond this season so his current deal ran out after last month's defeat by the Dubs.

"It doesn't matter how quickly I want it sorted," said Harte after the 2-17 to 0-11 mauling at Croke Park.

"It's up to those who have the power to sort it. Whatever they do or whatever time they take at it, I'll wait and see.

Asked whether he expected matters to be decided in his favour, Harte replied: "I would hope so."