Tyrone defender Justin McMahon retires from inter-county football

Justin McMahon made his senior debut for Tyrone in 2007

Tyrone defender Justin McMahon has announced his retirement from inter-county football after 10 years as an integral part of the Red Hands panel.

McMahon played a major role in Tyrone's All-Ireland success in 2008, when he was also named as the All Star full-back, and also won five Ulster titles.

The Omagh St Enda's man was part of the 2008 Ireland International Rules squad.

His departure comes just months after the retirement of older brother Joe, who lost his battle against injury.

McMahon this week informed recently re-appointed Tyrone manager Mickey Harte of his decision to call it a day.

He made 110 senior appearances for the county, with 40 of those being in the Championship, and will continue to play for his club, with whom he won a Tyrone Senior Championship in 2014.

Justin made his senior inter-county debut in a National League game against Fermanagh in 2007, a year after captaining the county's Under-21 side to an Ulster Championship success.

He also collected an Ulster Minor Championship winning medal in 2003.

After making his Championship bow in the 2007 Ulster Senior Final against Monaghan, he won the first of his five Ulster Senior titles in his debut season.

The younger of the McMahon brothers went on to win four further Ulster titles in 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2017 and travelled to Australia as part of the Irish International Rules squad.