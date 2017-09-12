BBC Sport - Derry minor football boss Damian McErlain says side in good place going into Kerry decider

Derry minors ready for Kerry final battle

Derry minor football manager Damian McErlain says his players are "in a good situation" going into Sunday's All-Ireland final against four-in-a-row seeking Kerry.

The Oak Leafers shocked Dublin in the semi-final but McErlain says his team will still be underdogs against the Kingdom.

"That's a big thing. It keeps everybody grounded. The lads have no complacency," said McErlain, who will take up the role of Derry senior manager after Sunday's minor decider.

Top videos

Video

Derry minors ready for Kerry final battle

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

Murphy rates Newcastle squad's tweets

Video

Watch: De Boer's final interview as Palace boss

Video

London Stadium is proper home - Bilic

Video

'It's done' - Joshua on Klitschko victory

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Terriers didn't deserve points - Wagner

Video

Steelers win game with one second on the clock

Video

Football's shortest managerial reigns

Video

'Incredible, absolutely incredible' - Froome on win

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Conte 'sorry' for De Boer after Palace sacking

Top Stories