Derry minors ready for Kerry final battle
Derry minor football manager Damian McErlain says his players are "in a good situation" going into Sunday's All-Ireland final against four-in-a-row seeking Kerry.
The Oak Leafers shocked Dublin in the semi-final but McErlain says his team will still be underdogs against the Kingdom.
"That's a big thing. It keeps everybody grounded. The lads have no complacency," said McErlain, who will take up the role of Derry senior manager after Sunday's minor decider.