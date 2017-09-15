BBC Sport - Derry minor captain Padraig McGrogan says Oak Leafers won't be overawed by Kerry challenge

McGrogan says Derry minors not overawed by Kerry challenge

Derry minor captain Padraig McGrogan says the Oak Leafers won't be overawed by Kerry challenge in Sunday's All-Ireland Final.

Kerry include star player David Clifford who is being described as the Kingdom's most exciting footballing talent since Maurice Fitzgerald.

The game is the curtain-raiser before the senior decider between three-in-a-row seeking Dublin and Mayo.

McGrogan says Derry minors not overawed by Kerry challenge

Top Stories