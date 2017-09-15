Derry aim to deny four-in-a-row chasing Kerry in All-Ireland minor football final

David Clifford is regarded as the most talented young player to emerge in Kerry since Maurice Fitzgerald

Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Final: Kerry v Derry Date: Sunday, 17 September Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Throw-in: 13:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster Medium Wave and the BBC Sport Website

Derry go into Sunday's All-Ireland Minor Football Final against four-in-a-row seeking Kerry as big underdogs.

The Kingdom are spearheaded by David Clifford who is regarded as the most talented young player to emerge in Kerry since Maurice Fitzgerald.

However, Derry surprised Dublin in the semi-finals three weeks ago and should have plenty of confidence themselves.

"It's true Kerry have been dominant but we will do our best to beat them," said Derry captain Padraig McGrogan.

Derry manager Damian McErlain believes Kerry's strong favouritism puts his side "in a good situation" going into the decider, when the Oak Leafers will be aiming for the county's fifth title.

"That's a big thing. It keeps everybody grounded. The lads have no complacency," said McErlain, who will take up the role of Derry senior manager after Sunday's minor decider.

"They know the quality that they are coming up against. They know they have to perform to their absolute best to win the game."

But despite the task facing Derry, McErlain believes his side can earn the county's first All-Ireland minor title since their 2002 final triumph over Meath.

"We have to be confident. We're not going there to enjoy the day. We're got to go to compete and compete very hard.

"Kerry are going to be very confident and they are absolutely right to be given that they are going for a four in a row.

"But we're going there to win the match. We'll need luck on our side. We'll need to show up big time. Anything less than our absolute best will not be enough."

McErlain is being tipped to delegate Magherafelt's Conor McCluskey to mark Clifford although there is a strong possibility that the Kingdom star will be double or perhaps even triple marked.

In terms of Derry's scoring threat, Lorcan McWilliams hit six points - including five frees - in the 0-17 to 0-14 win over Dublin with Patrick Quigg notching four scores.

McWilliams was joined in the Derry starting line-up in the semi-final by his twin brother Oisin.

Ben McCarron, who struck three points in the semi-final, has an interesting connecting with Sunday's senior decider with his cousin Conor Loftus part of the Mayo squad attempting to dash Dublin's three-in-a-row hopes.

Derry's last participation in the minor final was 10 years ago when they were edged out 1-10 to 1-9 by Galway.

Prior to their 2002 triumph, Derry won the title in 1965, 1983 and 1989 while Kerry have lifted the Tom Markham Cup on a record 14 occasions.