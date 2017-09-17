All-Ireland SFC Final: Dublin 1-17 Mayo 1-16

From the section

Con O'Callghan scored Dublin's goal in the third minute at Croke Park

Dublin beat Mayo by one point in a pulsating final at Croke Park to win the All-Ireland Football Championship for a third year in a row.

Dubs forward Dean Rock's free deep into stoppage-time saw Jim Gavin's men become the first to win three Sam Maguires in a row for 31 years.

Con O'Callaghan netted an early goal but Mayo led 0-9 to 1-8 at half-time.

Dublin's John Small and Mayo defender Donie Vaughan were sent-off before Lee Keegan fired in Mayo's goal.

Last year Dublin beat Mayo by a single point when the All-Ireland final went to a replay.

This latest heartbreaking defeat means Mayo have lost 11 finals since they last won the Championship in 1951.

The Connacht side have not won the Sam Maguire Cup since 1951, subsequently losing eight and drawing two of their 10 final appearances.

Dublin are chasing a three-in-a-row of All-Ireland titles in Croke Park.

The teams drew the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final and the 2016 final, with Dublin winning both replays.

Dublin: S Cluxton; P McMahon, C O'Sullivan, M Fitzsimons; J Cooper, J Small, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, J McCarthy; C Kilkenny, C O'Callaghan, N Scully; P Mannion, P Andrews, D Rock.

Mayo: D Clarke; B Harrison, D Vaughan, K Higgins; L Keegan, C Barrett, C Boyle; S O'Shea, T Parsons; K McLoughlin, A O'Shea, D O'Connor; J Doherty, C O'Connor, A Moran.