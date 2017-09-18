Derry minor boss Damian McErlain says David Clifford was "impossible to stop" after he hit 4-4 in the Kingdom's 6-17 to 1-8 win over the Oak Leafers in the All-Ireland Minor Final.

Clifford, who is rated as the best Kerry underage talent since the days of Maurice Fitzgerald, hit Kerry's first goal after only 17 seconds as the Kingdom were always in control.