Derry SFC final: Slaughtneil beat Ballinascreen 4-12 to 1-11 in decider

Anton Kelly and Antoin McMullan in action during the Derry decider

Slaughtneil beat Ballinascreen 4-12 to 1-11 at Celtic Park on Sunday to secure a fourth consecutive Derry SFC title.

Goals from Chrissy McKaigue and Shane McGuigan, plus three Chrissy Bradley points, helped the champions to a 2-8 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Keelan Feeney found the net early in the second half, while McGuigan grabbed his second goal of the game.

Anton Kelly was the Ballinascreen goalscorer, while Benny Heron and Bradley both saw their penalties saved.

The Derry champions will now face the Down champions in the Ulster Club SFC preliminary round in Newry on 15 October.

Slaughtneil's success has helped them regroup after their second All-Ireland Club final defeat in three years in March.

The victors began brightly and opened up a four-point lead within the first seven minutes, only for 'Screen to reply with two points to reduce their deficit.

Brendan Rogers helped set up McKaigue for his 11th-minute goal, but Ballinascreen responded with three points.

McGuigan, who was named man of the match for his contribution of 2-4, added the second goal after 22 minutes, helping his side to a seven-point lead at the interval.

Feeney hit the net within 90 seconds of the restart, then Heron saw his penalty saved by Antoin McMullan.

Kelly and McGuigan traded goals to leave the score 4-10 to 1-8 and the defending champions consolidated their advantage.

Ballinacsreen's Philip Bradley was sent-off in the closing stages and their goalkeeper Niall McGlade distinguished himself by denying Bradley's penalty.