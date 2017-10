Kilcoo clinch a sixth straight Down Football title as they edge out Burren

Paul McIver's Kilcoo side clinched a sixth successive Down title

Kilcoo clinched a sixth successive Down Football title as they edged out Burren 0-13 to 0-11 at Newry.

Four Donal O'Hare points helped Burren lead 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time and the St Mary's club still led 0-9 to 0-8 five minutes into the second half.

However, Kilcoo hit five of the last seven points as Dylan Ward and Paul Devlin both finished with four points.

Burren, who won sixth straight titles in the 1980s, had Conail McGovern sent off in the closing stages.

Kilcoo were also reduced to 14 players in the closing moments as Devlin was black carded after they had used all their substitutes.

More to follow.

Kilcoo scorers: D Ward 0-04, P Devlin 0-04 (4f), J Johnston 0-02, C Laverty 0-01, D O'Hanlon 0-01, A Morgan 0-01

Burren scorers: D O'Hare 0-06 (3f), C Murdock 0-02 ('45', 1f), K McKernan 0-01, R Treanor 0-01, D McCartan 0-01

Kilcoo: S Kane; N Branagan, D O'Hanlon, D Ward; Aaron Branagan, Aidan Brnagan, D Branagan; F McGreevy, A Morgan; R Johnston, P Devlin, C Laverty; J Johnston, C Doherty, M Devlin Subs: E Branagan for R Johnston (38), J McClean for M Devlin (39), JJ McLaughlin for Aidan Branagan (52), D Kane for McClean (BC, 55), S O'Hanlon for D Branagan (BC, 58)

Burren: C Murdock; J McGovern, G McGovern, S Fegan; D Rooney, C Cox, C Foy; M McKay, C Toner; R Treanor, D O'Hare, S McArdle; Conaill McGovern, K McKernan, D McEntee Subs: S Murdock for Treanor (41), Ciaran McGovern for J McGovern (41), D McCartan for McKay (53), P Poland for McEntee (53), E Toner for C Toner (59)

Referee: Paul Faloon

WEEKEND CLUB FIXTURES

Friday

Donnelly Group Armagh SFC semi-final

Ballymacnab 0-11 1-13 Armagh Harps

Saturday

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC semi-final

Creggan 1-09 1-13 Lamh Dhearg

Donnelly Vauxhall Tyrone SFC semi-final

Omagh 1-11 1-10 Trillick

Armagh SFC semi-final

Maghery 2-13 0-16 Crossmaglen

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal SFC semi-final

Naomh Conaill 1-13 1-12 Gweedore, Ballybofey

Sunday

Antrim SFC semi-final

Cargin v St John's, Lamh Dhearg, 15:30

Morgan Fuels, Down SFC final

Kilcoo 0-13 0-11 Burren

Quinn Building Products Fermanagh SFC final

Devenish v Derrygonnelly, Brewster Park, 16:00

Tyrone SFC semi-final

Errigal Ciaran v Pomeroy, Carrickmore, 17:00