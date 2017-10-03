Paul Hearty: Crossmaglen and former Armagh keeper retires

Paul Hearty captained Crossmaglen to the Ulster club title in 2015

Crossmaglen and former Armagh goalkeeper Paul Hearty has retired from the game as the most successful club footballer in GAA history.

The 39-year-old won six All-Ireland titles and 11 Ulster championships to go along with 19 Armagh triumphs in a stellar career with Cross.

A highlight at county level was the All-Ireland triumph in 2002.

Hearty also picked up five Ulster crowns, two National League titles and an U21 provincial success with Armagh.

He retired from inter-county duty in 2012 and has now called time on his playing career.

Hearty announced his retirement in the wake of Crossmaglen's exit from the Armagh championship at the hands of holders Maghery on Sunday.